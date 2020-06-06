Michael Jordan and Nike donate almost R1.7 billion to fight for racial equality

Basketball icon Michael Jordan and Nike have donated a mammoth $100 million (R1.68 billion) over the next decade to causes that seek to address racism and social justice, following the murder of George Floyd in the US.

Floyd’s saw the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement across the US and the world.

Jordan who is largely regarded as the greatest player to shoot hoops in a statement his world famous Nike Jordan brand was more than him but a “family.”

“We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice, reads the statement in parts.

“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement… Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

Jordan is worth an estimated $2.1 billion according to Forbes, thanks largely to his lucrative deal with sports apparel brand Nike which manufactures the popular Nike Jordan.

According to Forbes, the sportswear giant has paid him an estimated $1.3 billion by Forbes’ count since it signed its first deal with Jordan in 1984.

His source of wealth also comes from the skyrocketing value of his NBA team, the Charlotte Hornets, in which he owns more than 90%.

Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand, said

there is still more work to do to drive real impact for the black community.

“Through our Jordan Wings Program, we have been focused on providing access to education, mentorship and opportunity for Black youth facing the obstacles of systemic racism,” Williams said.

“But we know we can do more. In addition to the investment from NIKE Inc., we are announcing a joint commitment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100 million over the next 10 years. We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together.”

