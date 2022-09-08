World’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II gravely ill

The world’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, is reportedly gravely ill and the Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that she is not getting any better.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remains under medical supervision,” reads the statement from the Royal Palace.

“The Queen remains comfortable at Balmoral.”

The 96-year-old monarch was last seen in public on Tuesday after the appointment of Liz Truss, the new British prime minister. She was then advised to cancel all other meetings while her health is monitored.

Truss tweeted: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunch time. My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this time.”

Reports state that the Queen’s four children have travelled to her residence at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with her and offer comfort.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author