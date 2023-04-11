You are truly disgusting, says Manyi to Dalai Lama

Former president Jacob Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi has also called out the Dalai Lama for asking a young boy to kiss and suck his tongue.

“Why did you even have such a filthy and revolting thought? You are truly disgusting. You are a menace to children,” Manyi wrote on his social media account.

Manyi joined many other people who expressed outrage after a video of the highest spiritual leader and head of Tibet surfaced.

The 14th Dalai Lama has been the head of Tibet since 1940.

In the video, the Dalai Lama could be heard giving an order to a young boy to kiss and sucks his tongue. The incident took place during an event in McLeod Ganj, a suburb of Dharamshala on February 28.

The Dalai Lama has since issued an apology about the video clip that has been making rounds on television and on social media platforms.

“His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world for the hurt his words may have caused,” reads the apology.

“His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.”

However, many people have expressed their disgust, alleging that the Dalai Lama has showed a behavior of a pedophile.

In 2014, the Dalai Lama accused Zuma’s government of bullying after South Africa failed to grant him a visa to attend a summit of Nobel peace laureates.

“The Nobel peace summit scheduled to be held in South Africa to honour the legacy of our fellow laureate, the late Nelson Mandela, has been cancelled as the South African government wouldn’t allow me to attend it,” the Dalai Lama said at the time in a speech in the northern Indian town of Dharamsala.

“This is sort of bullying a simple person.”

In the past, South Africa was criticised for refusing to grant the Dalai Lama a visa, reportedly under pressure from China.

