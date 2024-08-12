Young Kinross businessman uses premier’s fund to realise his dream 

Sihle Ngwenya, a 30-year-old businessman from Kinross, in the Govan Mbeki Local Municipality, is a testament to the impact of the Premier’s Youth Empowerment Fund in Mpumalanga.

Ngwenya’s printing company, Black Child, received R1.1-million worth of equipment from the fund in 2023, enabling his business to expand and create jobs in his community.

Ngwenya started Black Child in 2016 while still in high school, driven by a passion for printing and fashion.

“I was in high school when I came up with the Black Child concept. I printed a T-shirt, and people loved it and people asked me to print the same for them, which I did. And the rest is history,” Ngwenya said.

Black Child now employs two permanent staff members and provides temporary work to more than 10 people whenever there is a large order.

The business operates in two segments; bulk printing services for businesses and a clothing label, also named Black Child.

Ngwenya’s success story was highlighted during Premier Mandla Ndlovu’s 2024/25 policy and budget speech on Thursday, where Ngwenya was a guest of honour.

Ndlovu praised the achievements of young entrepreneurs like Ngwenya, who have used the fund to turn their business dreams into reality.

“Young entrepreneurs have created their own job opportunities and sustainable jobs for other youth, providing them with an opportunity to develop the work experience they so much need,” said Ndlovu.

Ngwenya expressed his gratitude for the government’s support, noting how crucial the funding was in helping him manage larger orders and grow his business.

“I am honoured to be part of the moving train of entrepreneurship. Starting the business was not easy but through the help of the premier’s office, it became possible,” he said.

Offering advice to aspiring entrepreneurs, Ngwenya emphasised the importance of being prepared and meeting the fund’s requirements.

“Many young people have heard about the fund, but they do not meet the requirements. These offices can never risk public funds if you cannot demonstrate commitment,” he advised.

He stressed the need for a registered company, a solid business plan, and a track record, even if the company is small.

