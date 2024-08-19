Young women honoured for brilliance in science

Master of Science in Chemistry student Nonkululeko Malomane is tackling the issue of antibiotic resistance head-on.

Her research into using light-based therapy to eliminate harmful bacteria offers a promising solution to the growing problem of waterborne illnesses.

Malomane’s work was recognised at the prestigious South African Women in Science Awards (SAWiSA) in Mbombela on Thursday.

Malomane and Thandokuhle Gama, both master’s students, were awarded R75 000 each.

Malomane, 28, and Gama, 25, are among 13 highly accomplished researchers, including six master’s students and seven doctoral candidates, who won under the category of DSI-Esther Mahlangu Fellowships.

Their category focused on Indigenous Knowledge Systems, pharmacology, astronomy and other fields critical to scientific progress.

“I feel so overwhelmed because I received the award in my home province,” said Malomane, who hails from Mpumalanga.

“I encourage all young women to focus on their dreams.

“My dream is to prevent waterborne diseases in rural areas. We don’t want to see the kind of outbreak we saw in Hammanskraal, where people lost lives due to contaminated water.”

Gama, a Master of Pharmacology student at the University of the Free State, was awarded to further her innovative research on harnessing the power of medicinal plants to develop a potential diabetes treatment.

Originally from Dannhauser, in KwaZulu-Natal, her project involves using chemical fingerprinting to identify medicinal compounds that stimulate stem cells to produce insulin.

By identifying compounds from the Marula buck that stimulate insulin production, she aims to revolutionise diabetes care.

“I’m more than honoured and I’m thrilled. Honestly, I’m still processing what it all means for my work,” Gama told Sunday World. “Today, women are tackling societal issues through science, and we must continue to break barriers in these traditionally male-dominated fields.

“I hope to see my research in using traditional medicine go beyond just treating or managing diabetes but to where we can scientifically cure the disease through medicinal plants,” she said.

Held under the theme Transition towards an Innovation Economy: The Role of Women Leaders in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, the annual SAWiSA recognised the vital contributions of women to South Africa’s scientific progress.

The event was held in honour of renowned arts and culture activist Dr Esther Mahlangu, the 88-year-old internationally acclaimed painter

