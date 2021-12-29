REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
YouTuber Mihlali Ndamase makes another TV appearance

By Coceka Magubeni
Johannesburg- 2021 has been the year of wins for YouTuber and beauty influencer, as she made it to the Forbes 30 under 30 list, appeared on eTV’s Rhythm City, launched her business Malakyt and now recently bagged a role in a local movie.

The movie, Boxing Day, which is on Showmax, starring Zola Nombona and Hamilton Dlamini is about a poor family that has lost their grandmother and cannot afford to bury her in a dignified way.

Ndamase took to Twitter to share with her fans and followers that she landed a role on the movies.

