Zandile Mafe charged with terrorism

By Anelisa Sibanda
Zandile Mafe has appeared in court for allegedly setting parliament on fire. / Social Media

Johannesburg- Zandile Mafe, who is accused of setting parliament alight has been charged with terrorism.

Mafe is also charged with 2 counts of arson, possession of explosive devices, and destruction of essential infrastructure.

Mafe appeared in court on Tuesday with new and high-level legal representation in his trial for allegedly torching parliament.

Zandile Christmas Mafe, 49, who resides in Khayelitsha in an area called Site B, polarised opinions this past week following his high-profile arrest.

Mafe, according to his family, relocated from Mahikeng in the North West to Cape Town in 2000 to seek greener pastures.

Senior counsel Dali Mpofu, the former national chairperson of the EFF, arrived at the Cape Town magistrate’s court to represent Mafe in an expected bail application.

Mpofu told the court that, the accused has been diagnosed with schizophrenia after being mentally evaluated.

