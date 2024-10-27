Zim tycoon faces rape, fraud charges for forged HIV certificate

A popular Zimbabwean businessman has been charged with rape and fraud after he allegedly forged his HIV medical certificate and exposed his South African girlfriend Laisy Ramokone to the incurable disease when he had unprotected sexual intercourse with her.

The businessman, Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo, will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on November 7 to face charges of rape and fraud.

Known as “Hell Commander”, the tycoon, who shows off his fleet of luxury vehicles, including G Wagon, Lamborghini and Rolls Royce on social media, tried in vain to make the

charges disappear when he submitted representations to the National Director of Public Prosecution (NDPP) for the matter to be struck off the court roll.

