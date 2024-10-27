News

Zim tycoon faces rape, fraud charges for forged HIV certificate

By Ngwako Malatji
Zim tycoon charged
A popular Zimbabwean businessman, Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo, allegedly exposed his girlfriend to HIV.

A popular Zimbabwean businessman has been charged with rape and fraud after he allegedly forged his HIV medical certificate and exposed his South African girlfriend Laisy Ramokone to the incurable disease when he had unprotected sexual intercourse with her.

The businessman, Trevor Simbarashe Mbizvo, will appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on November 7 to face charges of rape and fraud.

Known as “Hell Commander”, the tycoon, who shows off his fleet of luxury vehicles, including G Wagon, Lamborghini and Rolls Royce on social media, tried in vain to make the
charges disappear when he submitted representations to the National Director of Public Prosecution (NDPP) for the matter to be struck off the court roll.

