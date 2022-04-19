Zimbabwean Elvis Nyathi murder case postponed to April 22

The court case into the death of Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi, who was beaten and burnt to death in Diepsloot a week ago amid xenophobic protests, has been postponed to April 22 for legal representation.

A group of seven men have been arrested and charged with the murder of Nyathi. They appeared at the Randburg magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the group is also alleged to have robbed some victims of their belongings and demanded money in exchange for the release of those they had captured.

Mjonondwane said the suspects initially consisted of 14 men, however, only seven have been charged. The rest had since been released of of insufficient evidence.

They face charges of murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, assault, robbery with aggravating circumstances, and extortion.

