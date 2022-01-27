Zimbabwean embassy warns South African based citizens of threats

Johannesburg- The South African-based Zimbabwean ministry has released a message that serves as a warning to Zimbabweans who live in South Africa to be vigilant and abide by the law.

This comes after the Consulate said it had received disturbing reports that recently took place and affected Zimbabwean nationals in the Gauteng and Limpopo provinces.

According to a statement released by the Zimbabwean embassy on their social media account (Twitter), there have been unspecific threats made to Zimbabwean nationals and that they should leave the country on a certain date.

“The Embassy and the Consulates urge all Zimbabwe nationals in the Republic of South Africa to be vigilant and law-abiding. Holders of the Zimbabwe Exemption permits who choose to remain in the country after 31 December 2022 should start the process of migrating to other visas early.

In order to assist us to effectively represent you, the Embassy and the Consulates request you to share information with us,” read the Zimbabwean Embassy statement.

The statement further revealed that the Embassy is currently in talks with relevant South African government departments on the matters that concern the safety of Zimbabweans who live in South Africa.

Advisory to Zimbabwe nationals in SA and a call for sharing of information with the Embassy and the Consulates concerning their safety. pic.twitter.com/ckV3jMS76h — The Embassy of Zimbabwe in South Africa (@zimpretoria) January 25, 2022

