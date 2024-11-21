Zimbabwean nationals nabbed in possession of state vehicle parts

Two Zimbabwean nationals, aged 26 and 37 years, are to appear before Belfast magistrate’s court soon after they were nabbed for being found in possession of a stripped state vehicle’s body parts in Belfast recently.

According to information released by the police, the state vehicle belonging to the Department of Health was parked in the hospital premises after it was allegedly involved in an accident.

It is alleged that on Monday, at about 11pm, security personnel opened the gate for the unknown suspects. This after they allegedly claimed to be bringing a seriously ill person to the hospital.

Ambushed hospital security, stole damaged state vehicle

Immediately after the security opened the gate, the suspects alighted from their vehicle. They then pointed the two security guards with firearms before tying them with ropes. The two were then instructed to lie on the floor.

“After a while, the security guards managed to untie themselves. Upon… inspection, they realised that the damaged Toyota Hilux, which had been parked for quite some time, was missing,” said Captain Magonseni Nkosi.

The business robbery case was registered at Belfast SAPS, and an investigation was immediately initiated.

Intense investigation led to arrests

“An intense investigation comprised of members from the Witbank Tactical Response Team, Middleburg Flying Squad, and Belfast SAPS. It led to the arrest of the two foreign nationals who were found in possession of stripped vehicle body parts. The parts… matched the robbed vehicle from the hospital.

“Some parts were found loaded in one of the suspect’s light delivery vehicles.”

Further information led police to other surrounding areas where more parts were found, Nkosi said.

More charges not ruled out

The suspects are currently arrested for possession of suspected stolen vehicle body parts. But police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Mpumalanga, Major-Gen (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, commended the cops.

“Our team of investigators, in collaboration with the prosecutors, will ensure that a strong case is presented in court. We are adamant that the suspects will be convicted. To show that no one disrespects the state,” said Mkhwanazi.

