Zimbabwean priest sentenced to life in jail for rape and murder

Lucas Chauke, a 50-year-old Zimbabwean priest operating in Temba, was sentenced to two life terms by the High Court of South Africa: North West Division for murder and rape.

The court heard that Chauke, who is in the country illegally, took one of his victims in October 2021 to a secluded place near a dam.

The 53-year-old woman, whom he knew, was under the pretense that Chauke was going to help her with her “spirituality”. Instead, he raped the woman repeatedly before tying her to a tree and fleeing the scene.

In a separate incident in May 2018, Chauke used the same modus operandi to lure a 55-year-old woman to a hidden place where he also raped her. The woman’s decomposing body was discovered later still tied to the tree.

In August 2018, he took another 55-year-old woman to the same place and attempted to rape her, but seemingly failed. She was also tied to the tree and left to die. Chauke was eventually arrested and linked to all the incidents through DNA specimens.

Henry Mamothame, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, said beyond his two life sentences, a cumulative 30 years on two other counts of murder and rape were added to Chauke’s jail time. State prosecutor, advocate Benny Kalakgosi, urged the court not to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence, saying the offences are serious. “He further argued that Chauke took advantage of unsuspecting women who trusted him as a priest, but instead he took advantage of their vulnerability. “Judge Frances Snyman agreed with the state and described Chauke’s actions as horrific. He further alluded that he abused women who held him in high regard,” said Mamothame. Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

