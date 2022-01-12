REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Zondo set respond to Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s article about constitution

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Deputy chief justice, Raymond Zondo during a briefing on state capture terms of reference held at justice offices in Midrand. PICTURE: BONGIWE MCHUNU

Johannesburg- The acting Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa is set to respond to an article that is attributed to the Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu.

The media briefing is set to take place at 16:00pm on Wednesday.

This comes after Minister Lindiwe Sisulu’s opinion piece was published on Independent Online (IOL) on the 7th of January 2022.

The Government has since distanced itself from what it has termed “reckless utterances” by tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who suggested that the country’s constitution has done nothing but keep the formerly oppressed masses in poverty.

The Minister said in the opinion piece that the government has done little or nothing for the victims of colonialism.

She furthermore said the government has given rise to a sea of poverty.

