Zuma ‘feels the love’ as he spends 80th birthday in hospital

Former president Jacob Zuma celebrated his 80th birthday in hospital on Tuesday.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation, which wished the former statesman “the fabulous and happiest birthday”, said he was admitted to the hospital to undergo tests after a health scare on Sunday evening.

Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the foundation, said in a statement on Tuesday: “His achievements over many decades are too numerous to mention, and all the peace-loving South Africans and people all over the world have a special place in their hearts for him.

“We hope that despite his ill-health, the doctors will allow him some time to spend at home with his family.”

Zuma’s daughter Dudu Zuma-Sambudla assured the nation that her father is receiving their messages and wishes well. She wrote in a tweet: “I have been reading some messages/wishes I am coming cross to our father on his day. He feels the love.

“I will continue to look for more messages to read to him throughout the day. Your love and support give him joy.”

In a video, uMkhonto we Sizwe spokesperson Carl Niehaus also wished Zuma a happy birthday. Niehaus said: “I just spoke to @PresJGZuma on the phone to wish him a blessed birthday. We reminisced about the days when he visited me in prison, and uBaba recalled how he fought for our comrades who were on death row to prevent them from being executed. #Nxamalala doesn’t deserve #CR’s sadistic cruelty!

“How our own ANC leaders who are now in government have turned against you, betrayed you, hunted you like an animal. I will stand with you together with so many other comrades. We will never betray you, for us, you are our commander … and shame to your enemies.”

Niehaus added: “Nxamalala, thank you for everything. We love you.”