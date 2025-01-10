Zuma lambasted over late arrival for meeting with Bapedi queen

Umkhonto weSizwe president Jacob Zuma and his coterie have riled the Bapedi Royal Kingdom after they reportedly failed to honour their appointment with Queen Manyaku Thulare on Friday.

The meeting, which was initiated by the Umkhonto we Sizwe Party (MKP), was slated for 10am. But the MKP organisers requested that it be moved to 3pm.

The queen and members of the royal council stood up for over two hours at Tjate Royal Palace in Mohlaletsi. Zuma and his contingent informed them of their delay.

This has enraged the queen and members of the royal council, who said they felt disrespected by the former state president.

Conduct deemed unacceptable by Royal family

Royal house spokesperson, Sekoati Mampuru, said the conduct by the MKP was unacceptable. He said they cannot be treated in such an unprofessional manner.

“We did not have any objection in meeting Zuma and his people. And we are open to political views irrespective of where they come from. However, we cannot be taken for granted, like the manner in which these people have conducted themselves.

“We were waiting for them for hours until we ran out of patience. To start with, the meeting was arranged at short notice and the organisation has been poor,” he said.

Sekoati said after Zuma’s no-show, some members of the royal council had to disperse.

“We have other commitments other than waiting for people we didn’t know whether they will arrive or not. It is an embarrassing situation to see our convoy heading to an opposite direction while Zuma and his procession were heading to the royal palace. We were pushed to the limit and had to call off the meeting.

Delay saw royal family depart for other projects

“Another aspect was that the Queen Mother had prior commitments which she couldn’t just ignore. We were later informed that Zuma and his contingent have arrived at the royal palace, three hours later. They found members of the support staff in the royal house,” Mampuru said.

In the letter requesting to meet Thulare and the royal council, Siphokazi Xuma, a private secretary in the office of the MK Party president (Zuma), said the get-together was a courtesy meeting.

“The envisaged visit is part of our outreach programme. It is aimed at fostering dialogue with key stakeholders across the various sectors of South Africa and society in general. This on matters of mutual concern,” said the invitation.

“We value the insights and perspectives of traditional leaders. And we are eager to hear your thoughts on matters for discussion. It would be highly appreciated if Your Majesty could kindly indicate and confirm Her availability. This as per the proposed above details. And in order to enable the facilitation of requisite logistical and other arrangements accordingly.

Zuma and entourage could only address paltry audience

“Your guidance on any further protocols would also be greatly appreciated. I wish to thank you for considering this request. And we look forward to this opportunity to meaningfully engage with Your Majesty as we chart a way forward,” Xuma said.

Zuma was finally afforded the opportunity to address a paltry audience of bakgomana. These refers to the extended family members of the royal house.

“I am coming here for the second time and whenever I am here, I feel at home. Because I have spent my incarceration in Roben Island with some leaders from here. We came here in the morning. But transport and communication was not on our favour. I wish to apologise for my late coming,” Zuma said.