Zuma vs Downer: Former president will not go down without a fight

By Nompilo Zulu
13 February 2006. Deputy President of the ANC, Jacob Zuma hypes up supporters outside the Johannesburg Supreme Court.

Johannesburg – On Thursday, Former President Jacob Zuma laid criminal charges against senior state prosecutor, Advocate Billy Downer SC.

Zuma lodged a complaint of prosecutorial misconduct and accused Downer, a lead prosecutor in his arms deal corruption case, of allegedly leaking his medical records to the media.

In a sworn statement, Zuma said it is clear and that there is evidence that there has been criminal interference in his investigation “by persons not authorised to conduct such investigations which include criminal involvement of foreign spies and illegal surveillance”.

