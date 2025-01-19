Zuma wants Zondo to pay for ‘mistake’ that landed him in jail

MK Party president Jacob Zuma is heading for a showdown with former chief justice Raymond Zondo, whom he accuses of sending him to jail based on a “mistake”.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday World this week, Zuma said, among other things, Zondo called him a criminal, and the former chief justice who chaired the state capture commission must now face the music.

“I don’t know what type of a judge actually calls the whole country, the whole world, that he is dealing with criminals, and I was among those who were put as criminals, so he must answer. I am dealing with that with my lawyer,” he said.

Zuma said Zondo was the cata­lyst of the July 2021 riots, where 354 people lost their lives and 5, 500 others were arrested.

“When I was in prison, the people in this country were very angry with him for what he did when he said he was dealing with criminals.

“That led to the uprising with many people dying and with the economy being damaged because of this judge. And, therefore, he must answer.

