Zuma’s daughter Nomcebo’s life in danger as marriage to king is decried 

By Sandile Motha
Nomcebo Zuma and Jacob Zuma
Security has been beefed up around Nomcebo Zuma the 21-year-old daughter of uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) former President Jacob Zuma amidst fears that her life might be in danger.

Insiders privy to the security apparatus of the kingdom explained that since news broke that Zuma’s daughter would be brought into the royal house as Africa’s absolute monarch’s sixteenth wife, there has been hostility and intense mobilisation against the arrangement.  

