Africa’s star on the rise

African and South African football is in a good space and some credit must go to the bromance between our head honcho, incumbent CAF president Patrice Motsepe, and his world football governing body Fifa counterpart, Gianni Infantino.

Prosperity is reigning, and it is beginning to rain money as the much-anticipated Super League, involving the continent’s top clubs, takes shape. The competition is the brainchild of Infantino and Motsepe.

The winners of the competition are set to fetch a handsome R200-million in prize money.

But the Super League has elicited so much controversy in football circles it’s not funny.

Critics feel the club competition comes at a time when the football calendar in Africa and in Fifa confederations is already congested.

They are of the view it will devalue, undermine and over-shadow domestic leagues.

And those embracing the championship are of the view it will elevate the standard of African club football, bring about development at the grassroots level due to the cash injection and, most importantly, awaken the sleeping giants in West Africa.

Bottom line is the proof of the pudding will be in the eating when the competition gets under way next season.

With Motsepe at the helm, we’ve also witnessed a vast improvement in the standard of women’s football on the continent and in the region. I mean, no one can forget the exploits and superb showing of Botswana’s The Mares and Zambia’s Copper Queens in the recent Women’s Africa Cup of Nations finals won by Banyana Banyana

It was pleasing to see Motsepe crowning his compatriots, coach Desiree Ellis and her players, as the queens of African football.

The Ghanaian women’s side is in the knockout stage of the Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica. We hope they go all the way.

Hello Africa, how are you doing?

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author