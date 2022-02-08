Charmza of the week: Israel Matseke-Zulu

Johannesburg- Actor Israel Matseke-Zulu is a charmer for opening up about being crippled by gangrene that resulted in the amputation of his leg.

Speaking at the funeral of the late legendary actor Patrick Shai last weekend, Matseke-Zulu said he was reluctant to have the operation, noting that a friend convinced him to go for it.

For seven years, the TV star did not initially realise he was battling gangrene until he was diagnosed with the disease last year. He is looking forward to a new prosthetic limb. That’s the positivity we need whenever one suffers from a rare disease.

