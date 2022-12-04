Charmza of the week: Bontle Modiselle

Energetic dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle is basking in glory after her amapiano dance movement was catapulted into the Guinness World Records.

Modiselle received a certificate for the largest amapiano dance from Guinness World Records, which acknowledges the immense work she did with her team of fellow artists.

The artists included the likes of Alfa Kat, Tlhogi Molefi, Quintus Jansen and Kananelo Ngaleka. The result was a magnificent marathon dance performance with 252 dancers participating.

