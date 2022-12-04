E-edition
Subscribe
Opinion

Charmza of the week: Bontle Modiselle

By Sunday World
Dancer Bontle Modiselle poses with Alfa Kat, she has won Guiness World Record Holders for: The Largest Amapiano Dance.

Energetic dancer and choreographer Bontle Modiselle is basking in glory after her amapiano dance movement was catapulted into the Guinness World Records.

Modiselle received a certificate for the largest amapiano dance from Guinness World Records, which acknowledges the immense work she did with her team of fellow artists.

The artists included the likes of Alfa Kat, Tlhogi Molefi, Quintus Jansen and Kananelo Ngaleka. The result was a magnificent marathon dance performance with 252 dancers participating.


For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!


    Categories

    The company

    Sunday World

    Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.