Charmza of the week: Dikgang Moseneke

Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke has always been known as a man who speaks his mind, more so on matters related to leadership.

Addressing the SA National Editor’s Forum fund-raising event on Friday, Moseneke spoke about how the masses had become powerless and how the struggle for liberation has “come to nought”.

He said journalists must not forget where they come from and guard a future where media freedom is enshrined and journalists are afforded the space to work without fear or favour.

