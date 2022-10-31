Charmza of the week: Pearl Thusi

Renowned style icon, actress and celebrity Pearl Thusi has been appointed ambassador for the Karl Lagerfeld fashion brand after her successful stint as Europa Art ambassador.

Miss Thusi, as she is popularly known, became the new host of the third season of MTV Base’s Behind the Story in 2018.

She made it big on the small screen when she starred as Queen Sono on the Netflix drama series of the same name in 2020. The same year she co-hosted the 1st KZN Entertainment Awards alongside Somizi Mhlongo, among many other high-profile shows.

