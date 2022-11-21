Charmza of The Week: South Africa’s Grammy Awards nominees

Big-ups to South Africa’s Grammy Awards nominees. Halala Mzansi artists, you rock.

Renowned artists and music exponents Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode received their first Grammy nomination in the best global music performance category on Tuesday.

The pair was nominated for the award alongside South African flautist, producer, and composer Wouter Kellerman for their recent single Bayethe.

We are crossing our fingers you’ll bring it home.

