Fraser should not be trusted

Johannesburg – Former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser, known to be a strong Jacob Zuma acolyte, does not cease to amaze.

This week, Fraser shocked all and sundry when he objected to the nomination of Deputy Judge President Raymond Zondo to become the country’s next chief justice.

This, from a man who just recently set his friend free from jail on grounds of medical parole, which was not recommended by the medical parole advisory board, something which is now being challenged in court.

We would have taken Fraser’s objection seriously had he not been fighting proxy wars on behalf of his friend.

His attempt to derail judge Zondo must simply be ignored as it comes from a man whose release of Zuma from prison on medical parole is nothing short of fraud.

Zuma, by the admission of his own aides, is up and about, proving that he is not terminally ill.

How are we as South Africans supposed to trust Fraser’s word following his lies about Zuma’s medical condition? He is not a man of integrity. Fraser simply cannot be trusted.

