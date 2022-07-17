Madiba’s spirit needed now, more than ever

Tomorrow South Africa, and the rest of the international community will celebrate International Nelson Mandela Day in honour of the late colossus whose name has become a symbol of peace, justice, equality, freedom and humility, among may other things.

Mandela Day must be used for dedicating our time to changing the lives of others – especially the downtrodden – for the better. Mandela Day must be a moment when we are all called upon to renew the spirit of ubuntu, and put our collective energies towards lifting our fellow human beings out of despair brought about by hunger and poverty.

In his lifetime, Mandela taught us that the difference we make in the lives of others is what counts the most.

It is imperative that we observe Mandela Day as an occasion to never be tempted to give up the struggle for a better life for all in the face of multiple challenges we are currently facing as a nation.

It is, however, sad to note how this year’s Mandela Day celebrations come at a time when South Africa’s democratic project shows signs of instability we have never witnessed in the 28 years since the democratic breakthrough. South Africa is in the middle of a crippling energy crisis, staggering fuel and food hikes and terrorist-style killings of innocent people in taverns and on the streets.

Almost 28 years since the inception of a democratic parliament, our political discourse and parliamentary debates resemble a state of chaos, which suggests that we are far from becoming a mature democracy. In this era of fake news and disinformation, social media mobilisation has become an instrument for sowing hatred and discord in society.

We see efforts aimed at curbing corruption and misgovernance resisted and frustrated while the rule of law is undermined like never before. Mandela must surely be turning in his grave over the current state of affairs, which is compounded by political dishonesty and glaring leadership failures.

Let us use this Mandela Day to not only provide succour to the downtrodden but as a period of self-introspection about the frightening current state of the nation.

