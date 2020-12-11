Farewell Vince, you will be missed

By David Mabilu

Johannesburg – Fundudzi Media, its management and staff have learnt with profound sadness and shock of the untimely passing of Vincent Naidoo.

We are greatly pained by Vincent’s death and are still trying to come to grips with it.

Vince was the first staff member of Fundudzi Media when I started the company last year.

I am personally in pain and wish to express my deepest condolences to Vince’s family, close friends and his colleagues in the media fraternity.

Vince was the production manager of our publication, Sunday World from June 2019, focusing mainly on copy layout, subediting and IT systems.

A dedicated, hard-working and humble man, Vince was responsible for setting up the Sunday World’s editorial and IT systems, from buying the equipment to rolling it out.

Reliable and shrewd as ever, the man was there everyday even after the outbreak of COVID-19 in March.

After setting up Sunday World’s systems, Vince made sure we had a paper every week.

He was responsible for Sunday World’s turnaround and what the paper is today.

May his soul rest in peace.

During tough times at Sunday World, we knew we could always count on Vince. He was always available to give input and ideas on how to improve the product.

Vince will be remembered as a hard-working, consummate professional and IT-savvy manager who loved mentoring young journalists, sub-editors and layout artists.

He was a loving and joyful man who always lit up the Sunday World newsroom. In his memory, Fundudzi Media will invest in the training of young journalists to ensure we continue being a source of reliable information.

We will invest in our staff, expand and ensure Sunday World continues to be one of the most trusted and credible sources of news in the country.

The Sunday World will continue to play a role in shaping the future of media in South Africa.

We will continue to be a platform for all South Africans to tell their own stories, without fear, favour or prejudice.

In Vince’s memory, the Sunday World will contribute towards diversity of perspectives, and give fresh voices a platform to tell their own stories in a fair and balanced manner.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Vince’s family, close friends and colleagues. To his children, we know that the loss of a father is difficult to deal with. We are aware as Fundudzi Media that your father truly loved his family.

No words can describe how sorry we are for your loss. Our hearts and deepest sympathy go out to you in your time of sorrow. May his soul be eternal. Till we meet again my brother.

– Mr David Mabilu, CEO: Fundudzi Media.

