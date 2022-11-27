Moegoe of the week: Belinda Magor

The Ekurhuleni white woman pit bull owner Belinda Magor’s disgusting and demeaning utterances, calling for the killing of black men and the removal of black women’s uteruses because they are “worse than pit bulls and are rapists and thieves” cannot go unpunished. It’s gross.

After calls for stricter laws to regulate pit bulls, Magor sent her WhatsApp voice note to a group of pit bull lovers.

The SA Human Rights Commission is investigating Magor. She must be dealt with in the harshest of terms and nothing but a jail term would be an appropriate punishment. Horrid!

