Moegoe of the week: Cyril Ramaphosa

The Phala Phala farmgate scandal has come to haunt the country’s No 1 citizen, President Cyril Ramaphosa, which could end his political career.

A damning report from the Section 89 independent panel found there was sufficient evidence for Ramaphosa to face an impeachment inquiry.

Even before the findings of the report were made public, Ramaphosa dilly-dallied, refusing to take the country’s citizenry into his confidence, and denying any wrongdoing and this attitude has led to his downfall.

His detractors are rejoicing amid mounting calls for him to fall on his sword.

