Moegoe of The Week: Ntsiki Joseph Mashimbye

SA’s ambassador to Egypt Ntsiki Joseph Mashimbye has been disciplined for embarrassing the country at COP27 in Egypt.

Mashimbye had jaws dropping when he said as a failed politician and businessman, his only alternative job had been to be appointed as an envoy. But what rubbed everyone the wrong way was when he said as an ambassador his job was just to eat and drink.

He has since been ordered to attend a refresher course on the dos and don’ts of his job.

You’re a shame, but most of all, you humiliated all of us.

