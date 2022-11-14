Moegoe of the week: Professor Wim de Villiers

After 28 years of democracy, the University of Stellenbosch has dismally failed black students, as Afrikaners deliberately give transformation the middle finger.

For the vice-chancellor of the previously Afrikaner-only institution, Prof Wim de Villiers, to admit they have not done enough to transform, while black students are being urinated on, is spitting in the face of our democracy.

Following the release of retired justice Sisi Khampepe’s report on racism and transformation at Stellenbosch, it is evident transformation in this country is a pipe dream.

