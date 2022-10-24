E-edition
Moegoe of the week: UCT

By Anelisa Sibanda
Moegeoe: UCT Logo

One of South Africa and Africa’s top universities, the University of Cape Town, has been in the news lately for all the wrong reasons – governance issues relating to its leadership.

Equally disturbing are allegations of misrepresentation of qualifications and the controversial resignation of one of vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s deputies, Lis Lange, who stated she was forced out by council chair Babalwa Ngonyama.

But it has since emerged Lange’s hidden skeletons are now tumbling out of the
closet after allegations she falsified her qualifications.

