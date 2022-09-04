NPA takes a leap in right direction

South Africans are beginning to gain some measure of confidence and belief in our law enforcement agencies following the arrest of figures who played prominent roles in state capture.

Following the naming and shaming of many at the Zondo State Capture Commission of Inquiry, this week the country breathed a sigh of relief when former Transnet and Eskom bosses Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh were arrested on fraud charges.

The other two accused who appeared alongside Molefe and Singh are Regiments Capital directors Niven Pillay and Litha Nyhonhya. They face charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering. Warrants of arrest have alsobeen issued for Salim Essa and Ashok Narayan, who is currently out of the country.

This is just the beginning of a long legal process, and many others still need to be brought to book, including the ring leaders, the Guptas. The people of this country deserve justice. We look forward to seeing the perpetrators of state capture face the music and, more importantly, end up wearing orange overalls.

We have become the laughing stock of the world. Criminals are running amok just because they believe our law enforcement agencies are toothless. It is prudent to prove to all that we are a country that follows the rule of law.

The Zondo Commission’s three-year inquiry cost almost R1-billion, and that money, our taxes, cannot go to waste.

We call for the National Prosecuting Authority to rein in top politicians implicated in the capture of Transnet and other state-owned entities as nothing less than seeing some of our former and current politicians being prosecuted will gratify us.

Sunday World contends that while the latest arrests are a step in the right direction, more still needs to be done to restore trust in the rule of law. The sooner the Guptas are brought back to South Africa, the better.

