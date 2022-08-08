Numsa fails to represent the interest of workers

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) represents the interests of the working class, most of whom eke out a living that barely keeps their heads above water, yet there are signs that union officials who ought to protect their rights are leading lives of opulence and often act in undemocratic ways because of the power they wield.

A recent cartoon strip in Sunday Times graphically illustrates the point. It depicts Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim addressing his colleagues: “Congratulations comrades, we’ve all been elected unopposed!!”

Jim and Andrew Chirwa, the union’s chairperson, were re-elected unopposed in last week’s elective conference, which was riddled with controversies, claims of unconstitutionality, the questionable handling of the union’s finances and the exclusion from the congress of dissenting voices.

The cartoon strip has the following elements emblazoned on the Numsa banner: Interdicted; Cape Town Convention Centre; and a tag with a monetary figure of R40-million. Read in its totality, the cartoon makes reference to the prevailing abuse of power in the union. This gives credence to the old adage that a picture is worth a thousand words.

Also arising out of the cartoon strip is the idea of leaders talking out of both sides of their mouths. On the one side they purport to promote the doctrine of worker control, while on the other side they act in ways that undermine the welfare of workers.

Numsa is in the cross-hairs, crucified by a section of its own members. They smell a rat, and sense that something in the union is going awry.

They claim, among others, the leadership of Jim often acts ultra vires, facilitating the use of the union’s investment resources to achieve “political ends” to pursue “ultra-left” political objectives inconsistent with those mandated by Numsa.

The workers are entitled to raise such concerns, and the union leadership has a moral duty to disclose whatever information they require. The union leadership has a fiduciary duty to ensure workers’ investment portfolio works in their best interests and to their

advantage.

But for four years the union has not produced audited financial statements. For this infraction, the labour department has threatened to deregister the union, placing it under administration. The union’s response has been strange: it claims harassment from the labour department, yet it does not deny it has failed to submit audited statements. Could this be related to corruption?

But what is more troubling is that last week the union defied the labour court’s ruling interdicting it from holding its elective congress. The court insisted on an inclusive congress as there had been a complaint by a section of the membership that it had been excluded. The excluded membership had raised irregularities besetting the union, including the failure to provide audited financial statements.

The union concedes to having spent about R40-million for the congress held last week. But how can such an expenditure be justified when the union is accused of routinely failing to produce financial statements?

Queen of France Marie Antoinette’s demise in the 18th century revolved around her uncaring nature. Her unforgettable phrase, “Let them eat cake”, in the midst of poverty, and where millions were unable to afford a loaf of bread, incited the French Revolution.

The leadership of Numsa must examine its conscience. The country cries out for ethical leadership. Labour unions exist not for political interests, but for the good of the working class, and the principle of worker control is central to this idea.

Mdhlela is a freelance journalist, an Anglican priest, ex-trade unionist and former publications editor of the South African Human Rights Commission journals

