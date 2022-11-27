Qatar’s rigid regulations kill World Cup vibe

Fifa World Cups are usually associated with a lot of razzmatazz, frivolity, partying all-night, hullabaloo and organised chaos in general across the length and breadth of host countries. But not at this 2022 edition that’s taking place in the Middle East in Qatar.

While the football on the field is top of the range, with goals that are out of this world, fans continue to be disappointed by the strict rules and regulations that govern the Islamic state country. Things turned for the worst when with only 48 hours before the tournament commenced, it was announced that there would be no alcohol sold around stadiums, except for

certain chosen areas.

Elsewhere in the cities, especially the capital Doha, celebrating and happy supporters have been chased away from bars and pubs that close very early in the night. The unfriendly and unsociable element and the liquor ban dampened the spirits and left a bitter taste.

But there has been a spirit of apathy and general concern since Qatar was awarded the right to host by the world football mother body – hence there were sentiments that this was going to be one of the most boring tournaments Fifa has ever dished out. Even today, a week after the 2022 edition kicked off, people are saying the tournament should have not been

given to Qatar, for an array of reasons.

In Mzansi we celebrated and said Phillip, it is here…clearly, our beloved Phillip is definitely not here in Qatar.

There were also allegations that things were not done above board when the wealthy Middle East country was awarded the right to host.

Here are some of the observations we have made since we got to Qatar

Airport

Upon landing at Doha Hamad Airport, one is greeted by uptight and cold security

officers. Fans, in their regalia and country’s colours, were streaming quietly into the capital and were immediately ushered out of the airport and into their buses and cars without any singing or blowing of horns. In 2010 some fans even launched into a mini soccer match in the arrivals section at the OR Tambo International Airport – such was the warm welcome from South African people. It was the same in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during the 2014 World Cup.

Hotels

Security was visible and beefed up and no drinking is allowed before 12pm. This left many supporters frustrated and irritated as they needed to make their way to the stadium for the early matches kicking off at 12pm. The general rule is that there is no drinking allowed by the poolside and designated bars were assembled away from the general hotel areas. By 2am all the hotels bars and pubs are closed.

LGBTQI fellows

A US journalist was allegedly given a torrid time and initially refused entry into the stadium for wearing his LGBTQI T-shirt. After some deliberations, he was later allowed to enter and posted his tribulations on Twitter. His post gained traction on social media and the locals defended their stance on this sensitive matter.

Stadiums

Stringent regulations were followed and the vibe that is usually found at such high-profile matches is not there. For instance, Brazil is known for their colourful yellow and blue Samba army. On Thursday, when they played Serbia in Doha, the ambience and hype was not there. Even after they thrashed the hapless Serbians 2-0, there was no big party as the venues were closed and the fan park opened just a few hours after the match. The fans flocked to the hotels, only to find the

hotels having closed the bars.

Everything is just too orderly, boring…

