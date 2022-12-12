Religious cons killing our people

The last time I set foot in church, Nelson Mandela was not yet president. I realised early that Christianity was foreign and had nothing to uplift the African child.

The idea of listening to someone (often male) regurgitating what’s in the Bible every Sunday did not have any appeal. I can read it for myself and now and then, I do. The Book tells the history of people I do not relate to.

As a matter of fact, Christianity is on the decline in Europe, the continent that brought it to us. Yes, it was the colonialists who scorned our beliefs and insisted we were savages who needed their “saviour”. Baptism was our only way for salvation. What a crock.

Through my reading, I realised there were other religions: Buddhism and Islam.

What I don’t understand is our people’s obsession with Christianity. We seem to believe in it more than those who brought it to us. The most advanced economy in the world, China, doesn’t give a hoot about some Middle Eastern religion. But Africans do. Our subjugation is complete.

We have seen it all because of the cult of Christianity. Our people were sprayed with Doom; they were fed grass and snakes. Fugitive Shepherd Bushiri robbed our masses. Once again, a foreigner has poured opprobrium on our country. This past weekend, a Zimbabwean “prophet” baptised our people in the Jukskei River and 15 of his followers were swept away in a torrent and died.

At the time of writing, the whereabouts of pastor Kind Kupe remain a mystery.

There’s just something amiss with my fellow Africans. Kupe apparently smeared a concoction of milk and egg white on his followers and then washed it off with river water.

How long are we gonna fall for these tricks? The commission charged with ensuring we don’t fall for these gimmicks has failed us.

Fifteen lives were lost for no good reason. The so-called prophet must account for his devious ways, but knowing our constitutional democracy, he will get away with murder.

Not so long ago, a charlatan claimed to have raised a corpse from the dead. Lukaku made headlines and got away with murder. Our country is a playground for all manner of charlatans, and those in power simply don’t care.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author