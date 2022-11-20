Sanitation and safe water

Proper sanitation gives people dignity. It is important for people to have access to proper sanitation facilities to ensure that their human dignity is always maintained.

Annually on November 19, the world comes together to observe World Toilet Day to raise awareness on the importance of proper sanitation facilities and take action to tackle the global sanitation crisis and achieve Sustainable Development Goal 6, which talks about sanitation and water for all by 2030.

This year, World Toilet Day is observed under the theme “Sanitation and Groundwater – making the invisible visible”, which focuses on the impact of the sanitation crisis on groundwater.

South Africa is a waterscarce country, which requires that all available water sources be secured for the current and future generations. Groundwater is the world’s most abundant source of freshwater and supports drinking water supplies, farming, sanitation systems, industries and the ecosystem.

Climate change is a reality and as it worsens and populations continue to grow, groundwater remains vital for human survival.

It is important to protect our water resources from pollution.

Inadequate and poorly maintained sanitation systems spread human waste into water sources such as rivers, dams, lakes, wetlands and even soil, leading to the pollution of groundwater.

Lack of toilets or proper sanitation facilities lead to people relieving themselves in the open veld, which not only takes away their dignity but also pollutes groundwater. Poorly maintained wastewater treatment plants lead to raw sewage polluting water resources. The E. coli levels in untreated waste leads to public health dangers and the death of animals, especially dead fish, which is also a source of food.

Municipalities and other authorities responsible for wastewater treatment plants must invest in the maintenance and operations of these plants to ensure they function properly. Poor sanitation makes water, especially groundwater, unfit for human use and is a loss of crucial water supplies, especially in a water scarce country where every drop of water counts.

Toilets and sanitation systems must also be constructed in such a way as to withstand the negative effects of climate change and prevent a potential disaster.

It is important to advocate and push for proper toilets for human dignity and protect our water resources, especially our groundwater.

Proper sanitation will lead to water security as it will help protect water resources, such as groundwater, from pollution, and ensure sustainable water supplies.

Water is life and sanitation is dignity, and dignified and proper sanitation lead to water security.

Khoza works for the Mpumalanga department of water and sanitation

