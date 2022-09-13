Some people do not deserve data

I’m conversant with the digital divide we have to bridge. They call it an equaliser, they say. Nonsense, I say. Many people don’t deserve data. The laugh emoji is abused, it’s not even funny.

When Covid-19 hit and lockdowns precipitated a switch to an online universe, some of us were ready to make the switch immediately.

Students had to switch to the new normal wherein contact learning was confined to the rubbish bin. Slavers like me were primed to work remotely to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Yes, the digital divide separated the haves and the havenots because not everyone has access to a stable internet connection. Those without reliable data connection were at a disadvantage, while the privileged easily navigated their way through.

Covid-19 also exacerbated the fissures we were all familiar with. A simple hygienic routine such as washing our hands at intervals, wearing masks and social distancing became the new normal, although we are all defaulting now.

Be that as it may, we find ourselves in a different epoch and we had to adjust to the so-called new normal.

The digital technology took off in a manner that was not anticipated, and we found ourselves having to order our groceries and booze online.

That’s the beauty. The ugly is the take-off of numerous forms of technology granules encroaching our space.

They say when you open your window for fresh air, mosquitoes take advantage and that’s precisely what we witnessed with the uptake of technology.

Trolls invaded the digital universe and invaded our space. What’s happening in the digital sphere is no longer a joke, even as it is.

No topic is serious enough for the trolls to encroach and make mirth.

It could be a subject matter involving cash-in-transit security guards being killed in the line of duty and there’s always a fool who finds a joke in the tragedy.

The laugh emoji has truly lost its currency and we are all the worse for it.

