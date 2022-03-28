Sukazi says outside forces behind attempts to relegate TS Galaxy

Unfortunately for all those interested in how the PSL disciplinary committee (DC) hearing involving TS Galaxy chairperson Tim Sukazi being denied access to the changerooms when his side played Orlando Pirates in December, brace yourself for a longer wait as the case drags on.

When PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu took over at the beginning of the year, we all said hooray, expressing our joy and approval as we know the attorney is a man of action, but it seems some DC matters seem to be too hot to handle.

Like a hot potato, the case of Pirates officials and security personnel engaging in a despicable scuffle of pushing and shoving as the two parties fought near the changeroom door was fortunately captured live on TV and on social media.

This a clear-cut case, so why the protracted and unnecessary delay? Pirates have been charged with misconduct. The footage also shows Sukazi being involved in a tussle with police officers, who also look to be against his entry despite him

being in possession of a valid card, issued by the PSL.

What is also perturbing is that Bafana Bafana’s Belgian coach, Hugo Broos, was sub-jected to similar treatment at a Pirates home game against league champions Mamelodi Sundowns last September.

Nothing happened regarding that rumpus.

To make matters worse, in the Sukazi/Pirates incident that happened on Saturday, December 11, way before the Christmas recess, the PSL only announced the opening of a charge sheet against the Buccaneers on January 26, showing a period of more than a month had lapsed.

That said, of great concern is the serious allegations Sukazi made on Radio 2000. The Rockets boss proclaims in his allegations, bound to land him in hot water, that some outside forces he does not name are determined or rather hell-bent on ensuring his club is relegated from top flight Premiership to the national second division.

If his assertions were not of such a serious nature, I would not bother penning this piece about the delay in finalising the case. Soccer followers, who owns Pirates? It is PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza himself. The Iron Duke.

Come to think of it, Sukazi once declared his availability for the position of PSL chairperson. Astonishingly, the ink in scribes’ pens had not even dried when Sukazi made a U-turn, a quick flip, a somersault, and with a troubled voice told me he no longer wants to speak about the PSL elections. Once again, he did not give reasons why he was no longer standing.

Was he threatened?

Let us step back track, regarding the claims of being cheated to get his side relegated. Sukazi says his assertions stem from the harsh treatment his players receive from referees.

The Rockets are presently lying second from bottom of the Premiership log with 18 points from 22 games.

If Sukazi’s allegations of people going all out to bring the Mpumalanga-based side down prove to be true, it is a dismaying and disconcerting scenario for our football.

