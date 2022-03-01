Now we have more things to add to the survival guide for SA

You did what? a woman is asked when she recounts the trauma of having her dreads snipped off on the streets of one of the infamous parts of our main cities. “Why didn’t you cover your head?”

These are the questions that come way before any acknowledgment of the trauma that individual endured.

“You didn’t make sure your car is locked?” another person is asked after thugs broke into his car and stole his valuables.

“You parked where? Why? They break into cars there,” says someone referring to a shopping centre parking lot that you have used often to grab basics like bread and milk, the thought never crossing your mind that the spot is a crime scene as soon as night falls. And night falls way earlier than 8pm when some of these stores close.

It gives new meaning to the maxim “ignorance of the law is not a defence” or “ignorance of the law is no excuse” – in these times that we live in “ignorance is not an excuse”, period. This is despite the long list of things not to do that we all have to remember just to keep safe in South Africa. And it gets longer by the day.

Drive, park or walk in the vicinity of an armoured car at your own risk. It is not unusual to see people changing their route just to avoid being near a cash-in-transit vehicle.

Now it’s not even about cash; you will never know when a beverage truck, especially those that transport drinks of an intoxicating kind, will be a target.

It is, therefore, a show of street smarts to treat any vehicle transporting goods as you would one with cash.

So, with the shoot-out that happened in Rosettenville, Joburg, before even the sun went down, it is clear we need to update the things not to do to stay safe in South Africa.

It is spine-chilling that a full-scale shoot-out took place between the police and criminals in the middle of a suburban area with a school and hospital in the vicinity.

So, it is safe to add to the already long list of things not to do to reduce your chances of being a victim of crime – keep away from houses with nice neighbours, especially those you hardly see and live in houses with high walls and driveways that resemble the valet parking at The Westcliff.

It’s better to err on the side of caution in these hard times. Ignorance is not bliss in this case.

It’s much better to be safe than sorry.

