We can and should transform our country to be strong and vibrant

The University of Pretoria (UP) has transformed into a dynamic community of staff and students who come from diverse backgrounds and cultures, showcasing South African and global societies. While change can seem painfully slow when measured in days, looking back over the years enables one to realise the dramatic, cumulative impact of everyday actions.

I have dedicated the past four decades of my legal career to upholding the principle of equality. While the focus for many years in our country was on the attainment of a democratic society, that is something which we have now achieved.

Our students, who played such a critical role in confronting the apartheid system in the fight for a just society, have a different fight now – that of defending our democracy, constitution and its commission.

They are fighting to improve the quality of life of all citizens in a society based on democratic values, social justice and fundamental human rights.

We remain a very unequal nation, facing a myriad of challenges. These manifest most noticeably in the high rate of unemployment and the dignity-robbing poverty, which still grips a large part of our society. Inequality in our country is the highest in the world and seemingly keeps widening.

As a public university, we are by no means an “ivory tower” that is shut off from the realities of the world around us. In contrast, the University of Pretoria’s vision, strategic goals and associated priorities boldly profess the pursuit of the public good. We are an engaged university; a central player in the advancement of our country and society at large.

We are responsive to national priorities as well as global challenges, and engage productively with our communities, industry, governmental and non-governmental entities and other partners, while also learning from them.

There is little doubt that the University of Pretoria has a strong commitment to social responsibility embedded in its DNA. I am astounded by the breadth and depth of programmes and areas where students and staff are contributing towards creating a society where every person lives well above the poverty line.

I am sure you are aware of the critical challenge of the “missing middle”, which has sparked intense debate in South Africa over the past few years. While funding from the National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has increased more than five-fold in six years, the solution has meant budget cuts in funds allocated to universities. This severely impacts on those students who come from working-class households who do not qualify for funds from NSFAS but cannot afford higher education.

The Covid-19 pandemic has worsened the situation. More people are now unemployed and unable to pay their fees.

The University of Pretoria’s most recent out-the-box solution, championed by Professor Tawana Kupe, is the Giving Day Campaign, which was launched at the end of May this year to raise an additional R100 million for major projects over the next three years.

The funds raised will be used for student support. As we are supported, guided and inspired by so many people in our own journeys, we are in a position to in turn, help others. During the height of the Covid-19 crisis, we saw this embedded ethic come to the fore as staff and students rallied to assist those in need. Let us carry this sense of compassionate urgency forward as we give, even when it hurts.

Twenty-eight years ago, we witnessed the birth of our democratic South Africa. We were filled with optimism and hope for a bright future ahead.

Sadly, much of that hope has been eroded, with corruption at the highest government level having eaten away at our nation’s soul. The disintegration of our systems and public infrastructure leaves us vulnerable, on top of the heavy toll of poverty and unemployment on the millions who are struggling to make ends meet.

Crime is a profound and widespread problem, as is the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide, an issue close to my heart in the fight for social justice.

There have been a few occasions when it has seemed like our country is at a breaking point. Many diagnosed our country as being in crisis, with a prognosis of dim prospects of success.

We can and should transform our country to be strong and vibrant. We need to have positive attitudes and discipline, without which, we cannot develop.

We must overcome inertia, as we live in an era of many opportunities. However, these opportunities are more difficult to achieve with negative attitudes and a lack of discipline. The cumulative impact of various groups – our courageous and independent media, our judiciary, our everyday citizens – has kept us from the edge. Their actions have changed the course of history and will continue to do so.

This is a shortened version of Emeritus Justice Khampepe’s official address on the occasion of her installation as 10th chancellor of the University of Pretoria

