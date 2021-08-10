Will CBD combination revive Kaizer Chiefs’ glory days?

Johannesburg – If the ins-and-outs we have seen in the past few weeks at Kaizer Chiefs are anything to go by, we might just as well brace ourselves not only for some good football but for the much-anticipated resurrection of the famous CBD combination that was the common talk at Mamelodi Sundowns five seasons ago.

There has been a string of interesting signings at Chiefs but none has captured the imagination than the entry of midfielder Keagan Dolly into the fray of the latest acquisitions to revive the lethal CBD connectivity that initially made Sundowns a force to be reckoned with.

The reunion of the trio of forwards Leornardo Castro, Dolly and Khama Billiat to once again form the intimidating Front Three, fondly known as CBD to die-hard Sundowns supporters, will no doubt take some doing to equal their momentous season when they won the 2015/16 Premiership league title, the Telkom Knockout in 2015 and the CAF Champions League in 2016.

Former Bafana Bafana star Dolly decided to return home after spending five seasons with Montpellier in the French Ligue 1, while Castro was signed up in December 2017 and Billiat in June 2018, to join Chiefs directly from Downs.

With the return of Billiat, Dolly joining after signing a three-year deal and Castro’s contract ending next June, we could well be in for an unmatched football treat of three deadly strikers.

However, after three seasons of the CBD trio not playing together, it must be stated they are no longer spring chickens.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo