Ye! Not nearly enough boots on the ground

Ye! We found out ourselves exclaiming this week. Not only from a comment by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, but also after he was spotted wearing a huge pair of designer boots, which some have described as “possibly the most gigantic boots anyone has ever worn”.

Ahem, have you seen the white ginormous boots that some of our brothers wear when the do the famous mokhukhu dance?

Ye, who is never at a loss for words, except when he says his own name, quipped that the shoes – which have been dubbed “Steroid Boots” by the design house – “were perfect for stepping on my enemies”.

Speaking of enemies, we also went “Ye!” – as most of us South Africans do when we are shocked. And we are still quivering in our boots from the bombshells that the minister of defence and military veterans dropped in her budget vote speech this week.

Thandi Modise said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) would not be able to chip in and assist any other province should a critical event arise because it is spread thin and facing a dire shortage of critical equipment.

“We are contributing to African peace missions. We have assisted the North West province with health services, the department of water and sanitation with the Vaal River clean-up project, the National Disaster Management Centre has called on the SANDF to assist during the Covid-19 pandemic, and we are still involved in KwaZulu-Natal flood relief,” she said.

Ye!

“We have a dire shortage of critical equipment currently, not to speak of future disasters and continuous climate change events: for example tents, water purification and distribution systems are critically low …”

The Western Cape better hold off the wild fires this year, there’s no money for that!

It is true that it never rains but pours! “We also have the urgent need to rejuvenate the SANDF with young and healthy soldiers.”

She concluded her speech by informing the nation that South Africa will be hosting two premier international defence events. “Just next month, we will be hosting the United Nations Partner for Peace international symposium to showcase our country’s capabilities as one of the leading troop contributing countries in the UN mission. In September, we will be hosting the African

Aerospace and Defence Expo at the Waterkloof Air Base.

Just sign her the R49-billion cheque she requested for defence and R266-million for the veterans already!

We will deal with provincial disasters as and when they happen!

