Corruption charges against Kodwa, Mackay withdrawn

Corruption charges against former minister of sports, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa and EOH boss Jehan Mackay have been withdrawn.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has withdrawn the charges after an application by both the accused after three months of facing these corruption charges.

The two were accused of bribe engagements, as it was alleged that the former minister received R1.6 million from Mackay to secure government contracts.

In August, Mackay made representations to the regional head of the specialised commercial crime unit.

He requested for charges against him to be withdrawn. However, his representations were unsuccessful. Mackay then submitted his representations to the DPP.

Shortly after the charges came to light, Kodwa resigned as the minister of sports, arts, and culture and later resigned as an ANC member of parliament.

Speaking at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court, Kodwa said he was respecting the step-aside rule to focus on the charges brought against him.

He said this was a difficult decision to make considering that there is no law that a serving minister should resign when faced with criminal charges.

However, he insists that it would have been inappropriate to have such charges against him while serving.

“I do welcome the decision of the DPP. I have no doubt that for the DPP to arrive at this decision, he applied his mind to facts before him, not on the basis of what was sometimes heard at a trial of opinion,” said Kodwa.

Kodwa said stepping aside has gained him respect and support, crediting the ANC for the support he has received in the past months.

He applauded the organisation, highlighting that members did not find joy when one of them was in a difficult space.

“The very first day I appeared, I got a visit from the leadership of the Youth League, the chairperson, and the secretary general. They give you strength because you can be lonely and rely on your family. One of the calls that gave me strength was one from former president Kgalema Motlanthe,” he said.

Mphoza Mashabela, Limpopo Artists Movement (LAM) chairperson, said he welcomed the DPPs decision to withdraw the charges.

He applauded Kodwa for practicing the step-aside rule and allowing the justice system to play its role. He believes this showed commitment to transparency and accountability.

“As artists, we understand the importance of integrity and accountability in leadership. We commend Minister Kodwa for his courage and commitment to clearing his name.

“The withdrawal of charges is a testament to his innocence and dedication to serving the nation,” said Mashabela.

He said the organisation was hopeful that the withdrawal would allow Kodwa to continue serving the country.

