31 Home Affairs officials face various charges, dismissals

The Department of Home Affairs has concluded 31 disciplinary cases against officials in the past three months since Minister Leon Schreiber took office in the government of national unity (GNU).

Schreiber stated that these officials were found guilty of various transgressions. These include irregular recruitment and violations of the Citizenship and Immigration Acts.

The sanctions involved unpaid suspensions, criminal charges, final written warnings, and terminations.

He said they are dedicated to supporting officials who uphold ethical governance and deliver quality service.

However, he adds that there is no tolerance for unethical behaviour or corruption. The department’s recent actions demonstrate that those who disregard this message will be removed from Home Affairs, and may end up in prison.

The department dismissed Mogale Raseone for failing to meet ethical standards. And Raseone is scheduled to stand trial on November 6 for fraud. The charge is related to manipulating the Home Affairs system for immigration.

Schreiber also mentioned that Dora Ncube was suspended from the Border Management Authority (BMA). She is awaiting trial after being arrested for attempting to smuggle six foreign nationals into South Africa. Her bail hearing is expected to conclude on Tuesday.

“These cases make us even more determined to pursue digital transformation to close opportunities for manual and paper-based processes to be exploited towards corrupt ends.

“Digital transformation holds the key to uprooting corruption in our systems. This while enhancing the efficiency of service delivery,” said Shreiber.

Judy Zuma and Tony Stout are among the Home Affairs officials who have been dismissed. And Schreiber indicated that more arrests are likely to follow.

He said the department’s commitment to eradicating corruption is unwavering. Succeeding in this effort is vital to their goal of transforming Home Affairs into a respected and ethical institution. One that provides dignity to all clients.

