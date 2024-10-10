Abel Tau joins MK Party, targets Tshwane in 2026

Expelled ActionSA member and United Africans Transformation (UAT) leader Abel Tau has dumped his political party to join the Jacob Zuma-led uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party).

He was announced as a new member during the MK Party welcome briefing at the Garden Court Hotel in Pretoria on Thursday.

His party was part of the Progressive Caucus, which includes, among others, the EFF, ATM and MK Party.

Tau announced his goal for the MK Party to take control of the City of Tshwane in the upcoming 2026 local government elections.

“Umkhonto weSizwe is about taking the plight of our people and making sure that indeed we turn back this tide. This government is not for our people. I can today proudly announce that the revolution will start in Tshwane.

Taking the revolution to Gauteng

“We are here to take the revolution to all corners of Gauteng because it is the economic engine of this country. We will start in the City of Tshwane. And in 2026 we don’t want to be negotiating coalitions of government. We are taking Tshwane outright,” said Tau.

Tau highlighted the neglect of Hammanskraal residents facing water issues. He also mentioned tragic incidents involving children in Mamelodi. There is a need to address these injustices, he said.

The former Tshwane human settlements MMC said the party could not remain neutral on the injustices in the city. This would paint the party as the oppressors, he said.

He claimed that he was not chasing roles in the party or the municipality. But he aimed to ensure that people received quality services as deserved.

“It is always important that when you come into a space like this one, you humble yourself as a leader. And want to work within the collective. There is always this temptation that you may want to be a maverick and to behave like a celebrity. And may want to come in as someone very important.

“But I have learnt that this is like any other team squad. We can only go further when we work together. And for me to be standing here, I feel highly honoured,” said Tau.

He said any other person was welcome to join the party.

