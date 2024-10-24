ACDP defector secures DA victory in Mpumalanga by-elections

- Advertisement -

Former African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) leader in Mpumalanga, Pastor Jacob “JJ” Scholtz, has cemented the DA’s dominance in Msukaligwa following Wednesday’s by-elections.

Scholtz, who was once the face of ACDP structures in Ermelo, officially switched to the DA after the Christian political party failed to secure a seat in the provincial legislature after the general elections in May.

His defection has dealt a significant blow to the ACDP, which has struggled to maintain strong support in the province.

Scholtz’s candidature for the DA ensured the party retained control of Ward 7 in Msukaligwa local municipality, boosting the party’s voter share by 11%.

“The DA clinched Ward 7, having increased our percentage of the vote from 41% in the 2024 provincial elections to 51.95% in this by-election,” said provincial DA leader Jane Sithole.

“We also clinched Ward 24 in eMalahleni with an increased majority of 88.52%, up from 58% in 2021, a 30.52% increase.

“Doctor Jacob Johannes [JJ] Scholtz takes up the position of Ward 7 councillor in Msukaligwa, while Karien McDiarmid was elected councillor of Ward 24 in eMalahleni.”

By-elections held nationwide

The Independent Electoral Commission claims that the resignation of DA councillors in both Ward 24 of eMalahleni and Ward 7 of Msukaligwa necessitated these by-elections.

Ward 7 had previously recorded a voter turnout of 43.12% during the 2021 municipal elections, while Ward 24 saw a turnout of 53.64%.

These by-elections were part of six others held nationwide on Wednesday, with contests taking place in Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and the Western Cape.

In Msukaligwa, four candidates competed: Scholtz (DA), Thulani Bednis Shube (ANC), Juliet Adileen Basson (Patriotic Alliance), and Shameer Sadak (THRUTH Movement).

Scholtz’s victory ensures continuity in DA leadership within Msukaligwa.

“These results show that voter confidence in the ability of the DA to get things done continues to increase in towns and cities across the Mpumalanga province,” said Sithole.

“It is the DA’s track record of honest, transparent, and people-centred governance that South Africans want wherever they reside.”

With Scholtz’s election marking a strategic realignment, the DA is poised to maintain its foothold in rural and urban areas across Mpumalanga.

The growing influence of the party in Mpumalanga positions it as a key player in the province’s future governance landscape.

