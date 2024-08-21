ActionSA gets chance to fix Joburg after election as council speaker

ActionSA Joburg caucus leader Nobuhle Mthembu has been elected the council speaker for the City of Johannesburg.

Mthembu was contesting the position against Nonhlanhla Sifumba, a third-term Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor. She won by 160 votes, while Sifumba received 68 votes.

Mthembu said she planned to represent a new generation of leaders dedicated to serving their communities.

In her speech, she said her appointment was the start of a new era where service delivery will be a central focus. This as they attempt to bring the city to its former glory.

Mthembu asserted that residents of the City of Johannesburg should not wait any longer for basic services. These are reliable electricity and water, refuse removal, and pothole repairs among, other basic services.

A sustained programme of action

“We must be relentless in driving a sustained programme of action. One that is backed by political will and abandonment of patronage and wastefulness of resources,” said Mthembu.

“This must be a city where lawlessness is met with swift action. Where our bylaws are not merely suggestions but are strictly adhered to and enforced. And ultimately where the safety of our residents is protected,” she added.

The newly appointed speaker of council said her top priorities included rejuvenating Johannesburg CBD. Also working with executive to resolve the billing crisis, and fighting corruption in the city, among other things.

She insists that her office will protect and advance the interests of the residents. It will also work on stabilising governance and service delivery in the seventh administration.

DA demands answers

Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, DA Johannesburg caucus leader, demanded a mandate of what could be expected from the new executive.

This comes as they raised concerns over the coalition in the city, especially the ANC and ActionSA partnership. The coalition saw ANC’s Dada Morero elected executive mayor last week.

“We are deeply concerned about the future of the city. As the coalition partners who form part of the governing coalition are unable to speak from one mouth on issues directly impacting residents of the city.

“On the one hand, the executive mayor says not to expect much from his tenure. Whilst on the other, new coalition partners are promising dramatic change on the horizon,” said Kayser-Echeozonjoku.

