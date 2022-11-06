ActionSA sex scandal takes a turn for the worse

Embattled ActionSA politician Abel Tau is set to appear in the Pretoria magistrate’s court in March next year after the National Prosecuting Authority decided to formally charge him with attempted rape. As more details of the alleged attempted rape started to emerge this week, Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo on Friday confirmed that “a case of sexual assault had been opened at Akasia Police Station in September 2022. The matter was escalated to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation.

