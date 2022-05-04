ActionSA Student Chapter secures top posts during SRC elections

The Action SA Student Chapter has won the Student Representative Council (SRC) elections at the Tshwane North Technical and Vocational Education and Training College.

Kamogelo Mswanganyi was named the first female SRC president-general in the college, where 35 SRC members were electing institutional SRCs.

In a statement on Tuesday, ActionSA Students Chapter head of students, Thabo Malosi, said in addition to winning president-general, the student chapter secured all executive positions of secretary-general, treasurer-general, and deputy secretary-general despite contesting for the first time.

Said Molosi: “As the chapter national executive council, we convey our heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected president-general and her council. We believe that under her leadership, the student body of Tshwane North College will reach even greater heights.

“We are confident that they will become a solid voice of the students and hold the institution’s management and the Department of Higher Education accountable.”

Molosi added that the party’s student chapter’s national executive committee would provide ample support to all SRC members to ensure that no student is left behind.

“The future is certainly not a mistake,” he said.

ActionSA @StudentsChapter Congratulates the first Newly elected female President of all 6 campusues of Tshwane North College, our very own Kamogelo Masongane. @Action4SA Students Chapter is Proud of you 🇿🇦💚#TheFutureIsNotAMistake@HermanMashaba @BonganiBaloyiBB @NkeleMolapo pic.twitter.com/uREEXBHYiA — Tshireletso ActionSA (@__Tshireletso_) May 3, 2022

For more political news: https://www.sundayworld.co.za/category/politics/

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author